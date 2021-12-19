First Alert Forecast: showers ending this evening, a return to real December temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello good to see you late on this Sunday! Rainfall totals ranging from a quarter to half inch were common today as a strong cold front made its way through the area. Showers will come to an end this evening along with slowly decreasing clouds. And you will definitely notice the development of cooler north breezes and tumbling temperatures: 50s or 40s by sunset after 60s first thing. By Monday morning: wintry 30s.

Your First Alert Forecast features more changes in the longer range. For one, a coastal low pressure system is likely to generate a new wave of chilly rain - and potentially a soaking rain - between Tuesday and Wednesday. Bright and mainly dry times appear likely for Thursday, Christmas Eve Friday, and Christmas Day Saturday with temperatures trending from near-average to above-average in this time.

Don't bury the rain gear after today! A coastal system is likely to regenerate clouds and showers across the eastern Carolinas Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IBgw6f3AjU — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) December 19, 2021

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook beyond Christmas Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

