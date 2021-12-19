First Alert Forecast: damp and cooler

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gloomy Sunday as a cold front slices across the Cape Fear Region. Up to a few of tenths of an inch of rain may put a slight ding in the drought, at least. And you will definitely notice the development of cooler north breezes and tumbling temperatures: 50s or 40s by sunset after 60s first thing. By Monday morning: wintry 30s.

Your First Alert Forecast features more changes in the longer range. For one, a coastal low pressure system is likely to generate a new wave of chilly rain - and potentially a soaking rain - between Tuesday and Wednesday. Bright and mainly dry times appear likely for Thursday, Christmas Eve Friday, and Christmas Day Saturday with temperatures trending from near-average to above-average in this time.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook beyond Christmas Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

