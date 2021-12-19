Crews work to restore water to some Pender County Customers

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Water customers in Pender County living between Paul’s Place to Schoolview Drive on Highway 33 will be without water or have low water pressure as crews work to repair a fused HPDE joint failure. This also includes adjacent roads down Carver Road.

James Proctor, superintendent of Pender County Utilities says residents are advised to boil all water used for consumption for at least one minute before use or use bottles water until the break is repaired. The advisory will be in effect for at least 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.