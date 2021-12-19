Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews work to restore water to some Pender County Customers

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Water customers in Pender County living between Paul’s Place to Schoolview Drive on Highway 33 will be without water or have low water pressure as crews work to repair a fused HPDE joint failure. This also includes adjacent roads down Carver Road.

James Proctor, superintendent of Pender County Utilities says residents are advised to boil all water used for consumption for at least one minute before use or use bottles water until the break is repaired. The advisory will be in effect for at least 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm...
Man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery at Wilmington shopping center
WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
Pedestrian hit and killed on Pender County Highway
Maya and Charlotte, students at Supply Elementary School.
Kindergartener and second grader dropped off at wrong bus stop

Latest News

One dead, two injured in Columbus County shooting
Josiah Heyer and his father, Perry Heyer
Wilmington teenager focused on football future
Dubious Distinction
Dubious Distinction
WPD officers shop with kids in Walmart.
WPD officers hand out presents during annual Santa Cop event