Christmas Recipe: Butter & Jam Thumbprint Cookies
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina in the Morning joins forces with Brunswick Community College to bake a family-friendly cookie recipe in time for Christmas Eve.
“Make them with their own jam to make them feel special,” said culinary instructor Lakeshia Gause, describing why it’s a great recipe for those with children.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 all-purpose flour
- 3/4 sugar
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 stick butter, softened
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- Jam of choice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Whisk together dry ingredients together including flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
- In a separate bowl, mix together wet ingredients including butter, vanilla extract and egg. Mix for five minutes to make sure there’s an even blend.
- Slowly add flour mixture to mixing bowl with wet ingredients. Mix for five minutes at a low speed.
- Scoop out dollops of cookie dough and thinly coat in sugar. Place them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper about two inches apart.
- Press thumb into the center of your cookie dough dollops to create an indent. Fill the indent with your jam of choice.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Let cool and enjoy!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.