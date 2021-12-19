Senior Connect
Christmas Recipe: Butter & Jam Thumbprint Cookies

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina in the Morning joins forces with Brunswick Community College to bake a family-friendly cookie recipe in time for Christmas Eve.

“Make them with their own jam to make them feel special,” said culinary instructor Lakeshia Gause, describing why it’s a great recipe for those with children.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 sugar
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 stick butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 egg
  • Jam of choice

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Whisk together dry ingredients together including flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
  3. In a separate bowl, mix together wet ingredients including butter, vanilla extract and egg. Mix for five minutes to make sure there’s an even blend.
  4. Slowly add flour mixture to mixing bowl with wet ingredients. Mix for five minutes at a low speed.
  5. Scoop out dollops of cookie dough and thinly coat in sugar. Place them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper about two inches apart.
  6. Press thumb into the center of your cookie dough dollops to create an indent. Fill the indent with your jam of choice.
  7. Bake for 15 minutes. Let cool and enjoy!

