Businesses see increase in holiday shoppers this year

Shoppers looking for those last minute holiday gifts.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Less than a week before Christmas, holiday shoppers were out and about on Sunday afternoon to get those last minute gifts.

“We haven’t done any shopping yet so we’re trying to just look around. I like local stuff and I don’t really like a lot of the big boxed stores,” said shopper Laura Parkhurst.

Businesses like Paw Prints Crafty Corner in downtown Wilmington have seen an increase in shoppers this year, after shipping delays are causing many people to close the computers.

“Our Black Friday really kind of just blew up on us,” said store employee Michelle Bremer. “It was great so we were like Christmas is going to be even better! They’re coming out, they’re coming to see us.”

Michelle Bremer has worked in retail for many years, but says they prepared for an increased number of shoppers this season than in past years.

“Earlier this morning a girl already asked, she normally does gift cards, but didn’t want to do that this year,” said Bremer. “She wanted to shop local and buy gifts, so we prepared early because we knew that was what was going to happen.”

As the holidays inch closer and closer, many shoppers are choosing to shop local this season instead of heading to name brand stores.

“It’s been really great, people have come out and really supported local businesses which is what we are,” Bremer said.

Not only are shoppers trying to get gifts in time this year, they’re also trying to make them more meaningful.

“Supporting people who are, this is a way of earning income for them, and you find more variety too,” said Laura Parkhurst.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

