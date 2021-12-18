Senior Connect
One dead, two injured in Columbus County shooting

(AP)
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after shots were fired at a party in Columbus County near Cerro Gordo on Friday night. Two others were injured in that shooting, while another person was injured in a shooting in Chadbourn.

Officials say 18-year-old Markel Evans was killed after shots rang out at a birthday party near the Five Points community around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 14-year-old and a 16-year old were also injured in the shooting and their names have not been released.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on South Wilkes Street in Chadbourn around the same time as the shooting west of the town. Officials do not know if the two shootings are connected.

These shootings come just one night after county leaders held a “Call to Action” to discuss ways to stop the spread of violence among young people in Columbus County. Sheriff Jody Greene said Thursday that the recent violence in the county is a “cause for alarm.”

This is a developing story.

