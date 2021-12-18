New Hanover County NAACP names new president

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County NAACP has named a new president. Reddgo Long, Jr. takes over the local branch of the civil rights organization.

The position became available when former president, Deborah Dicks Maxwell, was named the new president of the North Carolina NAACP. Maxwell becomes the first female to hold the title.

Long is the CEO and Executive Director of the A.C.T.S. Movement, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing relief to families in need. He is also the Program Coordinator for the Office of Community Engagement and Applied Learning at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Long holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Recreation, Sports Leadership & Tourism Management from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, a Master of Education in Higher Education - Educational Leadership from Liberty University, and is currently pursuing his doctorate in Higher Education Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. Additionally, Long is the Assistant Pastor of Greater Morning Star Apostolic Church of Wilmington.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to take the reins of leadership as the youngest President of the New Hanover County Branch of the NAACP,” Long said. “I look to build upon the foundation that has already been laid by our state president, Ms. Deborah Dicks Maxwell. To have her as an advisor during this time and to feel her support is impactful. My goal is to bring fresh perspectives and valuable insight as we navigate delicate waters during these unprecedented times.”

Long believes racial injustice remains the greatest challenge for African Americans.

“A major challenge people of color are facing right now is recognizing and dismantling white supremacy and racism,” he said. “In order for our community to heal and move toward justice, we must address the harms dating back to this country’s origins. Racism has played an active role in the creation of our systems of education, health care, and employment. A systemic problem requires a systemic solution, and to combat systemic racism, we must pursue systemic equality.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was formed in 1909. Moorfield Storey, a white attorney from a Boston abolitionist family, served as the president of the newly formed NAACP until 1915. When the organization was founded, the NAACP had one African American on its executive board. That was W.E.B. Du Bois, the first African American to receive a PhD from Harvard University.

Now over a century since the national civil rights organization was formed, Long hopes to bring new energy to the local branch of the NAACP.

“My desire is to see younger community members become interested and energized to join our NAACP branch so they may learn how to create lasting social and economic policy changes,” he said. “This will allow our community to use the tools from our branch to go outside and facilitate change in our government structures.”

He goes on to say, “Unfortunately, our community has had a long history of racism. Healing from the past and pressing forward to a promising future is something I believe we are on our way to. We will continue to fight, and we will continue to win.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.