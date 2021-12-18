Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Nest Realty holds Free Christmas Shop for community

Some items at the Free Christmas Shop.
Some items at the Free Christmas Shop.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Exactly a week before Christmas, Nest Realty held their second annual Free Christmas Shop on Saturday afternoon.

The event was held at the American Legion Post of Wilmington, where the line wrapped around the building. The goal of the event was to make sure everyone has something under the tree this holiday season.

“It feels good to give, but it’s also just so important to make these kids feel loved and happy,” said Kelly Carden.

Carden is new to the Wilmington area and the community, but that didn’t stop her from bringing a car full of donations.

“There’s nothing better than bringing smiles to kids’ faces, and the thought of every kid waking up and being happy is really what makes us feel good,” said Carden.

The free shop had everything from clothes, toys, and stockings for people to pick out. They even had a place for kids to pick out presents for their parents, and volunteers to help them wrap.

“The last couple of years have been really hard for a lot of people, and so we’re here to make sure these children and families still have a Merry Christmas,” said event organizer Maggie Pinson.

For a few hours on Saturday afternoon, people from all backgrounds came together to make sure that no family has to struggle this holiday season.

“It’s overwhelming in the sense of how much it makes me feel true Christmas cheer,” said Pinson. “This is Christmas cheer, this is what Christmas is all about.”

The event relied solely on donations from the community, who stepped up in a big way this year.

“We’re just so grateful to be able to help other families in need and to be able to bring Christmas spirit to the area is such a great feeling,” said Kelly Carden.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm...
Man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery at Wilmington shopping center
WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
Pedestrian hit and killed on Pender County Highway
Maya and Charlotte, students at Supply Elementary School.
Kindergartener and second grader dropped off at wrong bus stop

Latest News

Twenty years after founding Wilmington Ballet Company, Elizabeth Hester hangs up her ballet...
Final bow: Wilmington Ballet Company founder passes the torch after two decades
Reddgo Long replaces Deborah Dicks Maxwell as President of the New Hanover County branch of the...
New Hanover County NAACP names new president
A panel of law enforcement, education, government, and religious leaders in Columbus County
“We want to bridge that gap.” Leaders, residents discuss ways to curb youth violence
Board of Trustees President Beverly Tetterton says they need $500k to help fix mold and other...
Wilmington’s Temple of Israel needs urgent repairs, seeks community’s help