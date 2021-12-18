Nest Realty holds Free Christmas Shop for community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Exactly a week before Christmas, Nest Realty held their second annual Free Christmas Shop on Saturday afternoon.

The event was held at the American Legion Post of Wilmington, where the line wrapped around the building. The goal of the event was to make sure everyone has something under the tree this holiday season.

“It feels good to give, but it’s also just so important to make these kids feel loved and happy,” said Kelly Carden.

Carden is new to the Wilmington area and the community, but that didn’t stop her from bringing a car full of donations.

“There’s nothing better than bringing smiles to kids’ faces, and the thought of every kid waking up and being happy is really what makes us feel good,” said Carden.

The free shop had everything from clothes, toys, and stockings for people to pick out. They even had a place for kids to pick out presents for their parents, and volunteers to help them wrap.

“The last couple of years have been really hard for a lot of people, and so we’re here to make sure these children and families still have a Merry Christmas,” said event organizer Maggie Pinson.

For a few hours on Saturday afternoon, people from all backgrounds came together to make sure that no family has to struggle this holiday season.

“It’s overwhelming in the sense of how much it makes me feel true Christmas cheer,” said Pinson. “This is Christmas cheer, this is what Christmas is all about.”

The event relied solely on donations from the community, who stepped up in a big way this year.

“We’re just so grateful to be able to help other families in need and to be able to bring Christmas spirit to the area is such a great feeling,” said Kelly Carden.

