First Alert Forecast: another shot at record warmth with rain probable

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! Yesterday, Wilmington tied a record set nearly 100 years ago. Your First Alert Forecast features another record-challenging December day across the Cape Fear Region. The record for Wilmington for Saturday, like Friday, is 79, set in 1984. Even without full sunshine, temperatures will grow to the upper 70s with 60s more likely along the coast and farther inland.

Aside from patchy fog and mist or a stray shower, moisture to help with the ongoing drought will generally stay lacking Saturday.

In your First Alert Forecast in the longer range, a passing cold front is likely to focus showers for a few tenths to a half of an inch plus of helpful rain from Saturday night into part of Sunday. Following the front, expect seasonably cool conditions for the week leading up to Christmas. Tuesday and / or Wednesday carries the risk for additional rain, provided an offshore low pressure system deepens sufficiently and tracks close enough to the Carolina Coast.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook to Christmas weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

