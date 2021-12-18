First Alert Forecast: a much needed rain chance and cooler days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on the this Saturday. After highs near or even above record levels on Friday and Saturday, an approaching cold front is poised to bring more normal December weather back to SE NC as we begin the new week. We’ll have two bites at the rain chance apple prior to Christmas Day.

Cooler and more seasonable December is set to return to SE NC as the new week begins. We also have good chance of much needed rain late tonight into Sunday. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/2JkCnaaNrJ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) December 18, 2021

Specifically your First Alert Forecast features scattered showers late tonight into Sunday. Expect a few tenths of an inch of rain with up to half inch possible in isolated locations. Following the front, expect seasonably cool conditions for the week leading up to Christmas. Tuesday and / or Wednesday carries the risk for additional rain, provided an offshore low pressure system deepens sufficiently and tracks close enough to the Carolina Coast.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook to Christmas weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

