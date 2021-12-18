Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a much needed rain chance and cooler days ahead

By Eric Davis
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on the this Saturday. After highs near or even above record levels on Friday and Saturday, an approaching cold front is poised to bring more normal December weather back to SE NC as we begin the new week. We’ll have two bites at the rain chance apple prior to Christmas Day.

Specifically your First Alert Forecast features scattered showers late tonight into Sunday. Expect a few tenths of an inch of rain with up to half inch possible in isolated locations. Following the front, expect seasonably cool conditions for the week leading up to Christmas. Tuesday and / or Wednesday carries the risk for additional rain, provided an offshore low pressure system deepens sufficiently and tracks close enough to the Carolina Coast.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook to Christmas weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm...
Man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery at Wilmington shopping center
WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
Pedestrian hit and killed on Pender County Highway
Maya and Charlotte, students at Supply Elementary School.
Kindergartener and second grader dropped off at wrong bus stop

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: another shot at record warmth with rain probable
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: record warmth, needed rain probable this weekend
There is a good chance of rain this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Dec. 17, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Afternoon, Dec. 17, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Afternoon, Dec. 17, 2021