Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife

President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington,...
President Joe Biden walks from St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday commemorated the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter, visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.

Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career.

His sons Beau and Hunter, just under 4 and 3 at the time, were seriously injured but survived the crash. His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree.

The tragedy haunted him at the start of his Senate career and has been a touchstone of his presidency, with Biden recently opening a speech in Minnesota by noting how two of that state’s former senators helped him cope.

Biden married Jill Jacobs in 1977 and they added daughter Ashley to the family. Both joined him at the church Saturday, as did Hunter and his family among others. Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm...
Man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery at Wilmington shopping center
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
Pedestrian hit and killed on Pender County Highway
The message says this challenge did not originate in the NHC school district and is circulating...
NHC Schools responds to latest TikTok challenge

Latest News

With love and candor, Eve Babitz chronicled the excess of her native world in the 1960s and...
Hollywood bard, muse and reveler Eve Babitz dies at 78
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Security protocols leave threat responses up to schools
COVID cases across the country are rising ahead of a busy holiday travel rush. (Source: CNN...
COVID cases spikes across the US before the holidays
This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon leaves 31 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines