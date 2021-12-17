Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD officers hand out presents during annual Santa Cop event

WPD officers shop with kids in Walmart.
WPD officers shop with kids in Walmart.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police officers are making sure every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning.

The Wilmington Police Department held their annual Santa Cop event on Friday morning at the Walmart in Monkee Junction. Each child was paired with an officer, carrying a one hundred dollar gift card. This event was made possible by people like Sgt. Joe Smith, who donated part of paycheck to the program.

“The kids are able to see us in a different light, they’re not a victim, they’re not with a possible suspect or anything else. We’re just out here having a good time with kids and hanging out,” said Sgt. Smith.

Seven-year-old Lyla Prigen took part in this years event, but her favorite part about the holidays isn’t the presents.

“Because that’s the time you get to spend with family and friends,” said Prigen.

Even though the children’s smiles were a big benefit of the event, officers say there are long-term benefits with programs like this.

“It gives folks the opportunity to see us as human, which is what we are. We’re human beings, we’re citizens of this area just as much as anybody else and it’s a job we choose to do,” said Sgt. Smith.

Kids who participated in the Santa Cop event are referred by their schools, or by an officer responding to a call of service. WPD’s second Santa Cop event will be on Monday, December 20th, at the Walmart on Sigmond Road beginning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
The message says this challenge did not originate in the NHC school district and is circulating...
NHC Schools responds to latest TikTok challenge
Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm...
Man arrested in connection to shooting, robbery at Wilmington shopping center
The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI releases identities of three people involved in Pender Co. deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Dubious Distinction
Dubious Distinction
Pedestrian hit and killed on Pender County Highway
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 7.8%
The American Red Cross says blood donations are needed as the available supply is "dangerously...
Novant Health experiencing blood shortage