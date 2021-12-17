Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

“We want to bridge that gap.” Leaders, residents discuss ways to curb youth violence

A panel of law enforcement, education, government, and religious leaders in Columbus County
A panel of law enforcement, education, government, and religious leaders in Columbus County(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A number of deadly shootings and incidents of violence among young people have shaken Columbus County in recent months. Thursday night, county leaders invited residents to share their concerns in a “Call to Action” at Southeastern Community College.

Columbus County residents are passionate about keeping their families safe. They are concerned about what Sheriff Jody Greene says is a trend of violence among the county’s youth.

“Absolutely it’s a cause for alarm,” Greene said. :Going back to when we had three youths killed back in July. It’s going to take the community working with us to solve crimes like that.”

Greene says he wanted Thursday night’s discussion to set the county on a path towards saving its children. Among the concerned citizens were those asking questions about how county leaders in law enforcement and the judicial system can strengthen their relationship with residents.

“We care about our young people,” said District Court Judge Quintin McGee. “We care about them, we care about their successes and them all having a brighter future.”

Residents and leaders appeared to communicate a host of commonalities when discussing how to create that brighter future. Among the topics discussed was an emphasis on family, education, and healthy relationships.

“We say community, but you also have to realize that family plays a very important role in the community part,” said Dr. Timothy Lance, a pastor at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Attorney Boyd Worley spoke about the importance of young people going to school and participating in activities to give them a reason to stay in the classroom.

“What I find amazing is, if we have individuals that don’t want to go to school, we give them an incentive to be there,” Worley said. “If it wasn’t for athletics, I wouldn’t have been interested in school.”

Greene hopes Thursday’s discussion will be the first of many between leaders and residents about how to make Columbus County a safer place.

“I want the community to know we are the friends, we’re not the enemies,” Greene said. “We want to bridge that gap.”

County leaders hope to work with the community to curb violence and create comfort.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI releases identities of three people involved in Pender Co. deputy-involved shooting
Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were...
Governor offers reward for information in Chadbourn murders
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.
Healthcare providers worry the new variant could once again swamp hospitals with very sick...
Second omicron case confirmed in NC

Latest News

Board of Trustees President Beverly Tetterton says they need $500k to help fix mold and other...
Wilmington’s Temple of Israel needs urgent repairs, seeks community’s help
The message says this challenge did not originate in the NHC school district and is circulating...
NHC Schools responds to latest TikTok challenge
WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Wilmington Hotel and Spa
Is development of the west bank of the Cape Fear inevitable? Both high density development proposals are still on the table