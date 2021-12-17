Senior Connect
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane of Masonboro Loop Road to be closed Saturday

Lane closure planned for Saturday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Masonboro Loop Road will be temporarily closed Saturday, Dec. 18, while crews make an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main.

“Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the southbound lane of the 4800 block of Masonboro Loop Road, between Long Pointe Road and Hidden Valley Road, will be closed to traffic,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Flag crews will be in place to direct southbound and northbound traffic around the closure.

“The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the day.”

