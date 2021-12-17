TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane of Masonboro Loop Road to be closed Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A lane of Masonboro Loop Road will be temporarily closed Saturday, Dec. 18, while crews make an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main.

“Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the southbound lane of the 4800 block of Masonboro Loop Road, between Long Pointe Road and Hidden Valley Road, will be closed to traffic,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Flag crews will be in place to direct southbound and northbound traffic around the closure.

“The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the day.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.