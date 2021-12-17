Senior Connect
Port City Politics: Week of December 13

Port City Politics
Port City Politics(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -- Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

$50 million housing bond moves forward

In an attempt to provide more affordable housing options in New Hanover County, city and county leaders are considering a $50 million housing bond. That bond could potentially bring thousands of affordable units to Wilmington and the county, however, it is going to cost taxpayers.

Statewide elections on pause

The North Carolina Supreme Court put the upcoming election season on hold while arguments over the latest redistricting maps take place. The primary elections for 2022 will now be held in May and general elections will take place in November as planned.

