Pedestrian hit and killed on Pender County Highway

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Highway patrol confirms a woman walking along US 117 was hit and killed near Burgaw earlier this week.

Troopers responded to the crash just south of New Road on Monday, just before 6 p.m.

The victim, identified as Janet Barnett, was walking in the northbound lane on US 117 wearing dark clothing when she was reportedly struck by a Kia Soul. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver who hit Barnett immediately pulled to the shoulder and called 911. Troopers say they don’t believe the driver was impaired.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

