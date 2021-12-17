Senior Connect
Novant Health experiencing blood shortage

The American Red Cross says blood donations are needed as the available supply is "dangerously...
The American Red Cross says blood donations are needed as the available supply is "dangerously low."(AP)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is currently experiencing a blood shortage. They source blood products from The American Red Cross, therefore they are one of many healthcare systems impacted by the national blood shortage.

Red Cross noted that this is the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

In a statement from Novant Health, it reads in part:

“Novant Health has practices in place to effectively manage both expected and unexpected blood shortages. This includes the coordination of inventory among our facilities in addition to policies outlining the appropriate use of blood products. There may also be instances where supply levels prompt us to temporarily postpone select non-emergent procedures in order to ensure adequate reserve supply for patients in need of emergent care.”

A Novant Health spokesperson said even though there is a blood shortage, it’s important for patients to continue seeking care when needed.

Health officials are urging anyone who can give blood to consider donating as soon as possible.

To read more about the national blood shortage, or to find a location to donate blood, click here.

