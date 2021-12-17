Senior Connect
NHC Schools responds to latest TikTok challenge

The message says this challenge did not originate in the NHC school district and is circulating...
The message says this challenge did not originate in the NHC school district and is circulating in other districts(NBC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In response to a potential TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make violent threats against schools on Friday, New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) may be increasing police presence in schools Friday as an added precaution.

A message sent to parents read:

New Hanover County Schools has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, December 17.

The message says this challenge did not originate in the NHC school district and is circulating in other districts. It is seen as an example of something students should report rather than share.

This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

Families are encouraged to report things like this using the Ethix 360 reporting system, the Say Something App, or by contacting the administration at their school or local law enforcement.

