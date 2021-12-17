Senior Connect
Man arrested in connection to shooting on Oleander Dr.

Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.(wpd)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to Thursday’s shooting in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Oleander Drive.

Robert Taylor, 51, has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He is being held under a $520,000 secured bond.

“This incident is personal in nature where the victim and suspect were acquaintances,” a WPD news release states. “This shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.”

Officials say the shooting took place around 6:45 p.m. in the Hanover Center parking lot. The 35-year-old victim is in stable condition.

