Large police presence in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center

Several Wilmington Police Department officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along Oleander Drive.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several Wilmington Police Department vehicles and officers are in the parking lot of the Hanover Center shopping center along Oleander Drive.

Crime scene tape is sectioning off part of the parking lot in front of the Harris Teeter grocery store. A WPD spokesman called it an active scene and investigation.

WECT News has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more details become available.

