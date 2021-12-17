First Alert Forecast: record warmth possible, needed rain probable

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a couple of toasty December days across the Cape Fear Region. The records for Wilmington for Friday and Saturday are both 79, set in 1924 and 1984, respectively. Even without full sunshine, these records will be challenged! Aside from patchy fog and mist or a stray shower, moisture to help with the ongoing drought will generally stay lacking Friday and Saturday.

In your First Alert Forecast in the longer range, a passing cold front is likely to focus showers for a tenth to a half of an inch of helpful rain from Saturday night into part of Sunday. Following the front, expect seasonably cool conditions for the week leading up to Christmas. Tuesday and / or Wednesday carries the risk for additional rain, provided an offshore low pressure system deepens sufficiently and tracks close enough to the Carolina Coast.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook to Christmas weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

