Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: record warmth possible, needed rain probable

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a couple of toasty December days across the Cape Fear Region. The records for Wilmington for Friday and Saturday are both 79, set in 1924 and 1984, respectively. Even without full sunshine, these records will be challenged! Aside from patchy fog and mist or a stray shower, moisture to help with the ongoing drought will generally stay lacking Friday and Saturday.

In your First Alert Forecast in the longer range, a passing cold front is likely to focus showers for a tenth to a half of an inch of helpful rain from Saturday night into part of Sunday. Following the front, expect seasonably cool conditions for the week leading up to Christmas. Tuesday and / or Wednesday carries the risk for additional rain, provided an offshore low pressure system deepens sufficiently and tracks close enough to the Carolina Coast.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook to Christmas weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI releases identities of three people involved in Pender Co. deputy-involved shooting
Healthcare providers worry the new variant could once again swamp hospitals with very sick...
Second omicron case confirmed in NC
Christina Marie Manuel Hernandez
CCSO: Pursuit starts in Tabor City, ends in wreck in Horry County

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: another run at record highs...
Record highs possible on Friday and Saturday in Wilmington.
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Dec. 16, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Dec. 16, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Dec. 16, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Dec. 16, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Dec. 16, 2021