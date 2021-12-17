First Alert Forecast: record warmth, needed rain probable this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features a toasty December weekend before Christmas across the Cape Fear Region. The record for Wilmington for Saturday, like Friday, 79, set in 1984. Even without full sunshine, this record will be challenged!

Aside from patchy fog and mist or a stray shower, moisture to help with the ongoing drought will generally stay lacking Saturday.

If every weekend is big, the last one before Christmas is huge! A storm system will swing a rainy cold front through the Carolinas; the Cape Fear Region's highest shower chance with this setup is Sunday. pic.twitter.com/JluR2yY2Im — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) December 17, 2021

In your First Alert Forecast in the longer range, a passing cold front is likely to focus showers for a tenth to a half of an inch of helpful rain from Saturday night into part of Sunday. Following the front, expect seasonably cool conditions for the week leading up to Christmas. Tuesday and / or Wednesday carries the risk for additional rain, provided an offshore low pressure system deepens sufficiently and tracks close enough to the Carolina Coast.

Beyond the Sunday shower system, Tuesday has a decent rain signal. Looking gloomy for the winter solstice, but at least any rain would still be needed... pic.twitter.com/xcmNvVK21W — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) December 17, 2021

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

