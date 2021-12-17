Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday

Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.

The actress turns 100 on Jan. 17, and the beloved “Golden Girl” is inviting all her fans to a special movie event.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young Birthday Celebration” follows the national treasure as she goes about her day-to-day life.

She takes viewers behind the scenes on sets and into her home as she works with her staff. Eventually, she takes them to her actual birthday party.

The movie includes clips of some of White’s iconic roles, like Rose in “Golden Girls.”

Famous friends, like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford and Clint Eastwood also make an appearance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD officers have sectioned off part of the parking lot of Hanover Center shopping center along...
UPDATE: Man found with gunshot wound in parking lot of Wilmington shopping center
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI releases identities of three people involved in Pender Co. deputy-involved shooting
Healthcare providers worry the new variant could once again swamp hospitals with very sick...
Second omicron case confirmed in NC
Christina Marie Manuel Hernandez
CCSO: Pursuit starts in Tabor City, ends in wreck in Horry County

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021....
Fate of Elizabeth Holmes will soon be in the hands of jurors
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
President Joe Biden is addressing December graduates at South Carolina State University, a...
LIVE: Biden back in South Carolina to address HBCU, honor Clyburn
Iarrobino Family
Teenager uses shoelace, plywood to make tourniquet to save mom