Wilmington woman competes for Miss America

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Miss America will be crowned Thursday night and representing North Carolina is Wilmington’s Carli Batson.

Batson was crowned Miss North Carolina on June 26, 2021 in High Point, N.C.

In her official interview Batson sounded excited to be at the event and optimistic about her future prospects.

“It’s an absolutely incredible experience...being able to stand here and know I’m going to be a first generation college graduate in the spring, solely because of Miss America,” said Batson.

After college, Batson wants to work in non-profit arts management and hopes that may in some way be connected to the Miss America organization.

Thursday night’s event is the 100th anniversary of Miss America and will be streamed live at 8 p.m. on NBC from the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

