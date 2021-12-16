Second omicron case confirmed in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A second case of the coronavirus’ omicron variant has been confirmed in North Carolina, a researcher said Wednesday.

Dirk Dittmer, an immunologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said he couldn’t provide specifics about the person infected with the fast-spreading variant, only that the case wasn’t in Charlotte, where North Carolina’s first omicron case was confirmed last week.

“It appears that the virus is getting around the state,” Dittmer told WRAL News.

More than 1,500 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19; health experts say that number will quickly increase if people don’t protect themselves during the holidays.

