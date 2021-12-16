Senior Connect
Second omicron case confirmed in NC

Healthcare providers worry the new variant could once again swamp hospitals with very sick patients(CBS Newspath)
By Leslie Moreno
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A second case of the coronavirus’ omicron variant has been confirmed in North Carolina, a researcher said Wednesday.

Dirk Dittmer, an immunologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said he couldn’t provide specifics about the person infected with the fast-spreading variant, only that the case wasn’t in Charlotte, where North Carolina’s first omicron case was confirmed last week.

“It appears that the virus is getting around the state,” Dittmer told WRAL News.

More than 1,500 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19; health experts say that number will quickly increase if people don’t protect themselves during the holidays.

