Oyster shell recycling program expands in Brunswick County

By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Oyster lovers can find more places to recycle shells in Southeastern North Carolina.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation and Brunswick County teamed up to add a handful of drop off locations.

New recycling sites are now in place throughout Brunswick County.

Locations include:

  • Sunset Beach: 736 Seaside Rd. SW, Sunset Beach 28468
  • Supply: 1709 Oxpen Rd. SW, Supply 28462
  • Southport: 8392 River Rd. SE, Southport 28461
  • Leland: 9921 Chappell Loop Rd. SE, Leland 28451

Oyster shells are banned from landfills in North Carolina.

Brunswick County’s Solid Waste and Recycling Program worked with the NC Coastal Federation open the sites at convenience centers.

According to a release from the Federation, it can cost up to $3.00 per bushel to purchase the shells for coastal restoration.

For a complete list of recycling sites, go to this website.

