Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC Sen. Jeff Jackson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate

Jackson said he is endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson(Sen. Jeff Jackson)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina State Sen. Jeff Jackson is out of the running for the U.S. Senate.

The senator for N.C.’s 37th district, which includes Mecklenburg County, made the announcement Thursday morning. He added he is endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” Jackson, a Democrat, said. “Cheri Beasley has served this state honorably for over two decades and has always fought for justice. She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina.

According to his announcement, Jackson held a town hall in all 100 N.C. counties in 100 days.

North Carolina’s current U.S. senators are Republicans Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI releases identities of three people involved in Pender Co. deputy-involved shooting
Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were...
Governor offers reward for information in Chadbourn murders
The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.
File photo of police lights
12-year-old among 6 shot in stolen vehicle in Durham, police say
Dr. Mandy Cohen
Dr. Cohen discusses her biggest regret as secretary of NCDHHS

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 4,100 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 7.5%
Nashid Porter killed an innocent man in Wilmington, then killed again while free on bond....
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man charged with murder kills witness while free on bond
Boil Water Advisory
Boil advisory in place for portion of Lake Waccamaw
Christina Marie Manuel Hernandez
CCSO: Pursuit starts in Tabor City, ends in wreck in Horry County