NC Sen. Jeff Jackson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina State Sen. Jeff Jackson is out of the running for the U.S. Senate.

The senator for N.C.’s 37th district, which includes Mecklenburg County, made the announcement Thursday morning. He added he is endorsing former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.

Hey folks, got some news.



We’ve run a strong, 100 county campaign - but everyone needs to know when to step aside.



Today, I’m proud to endorse our next U.S. Senator, @CheriBeasleyNC.



To win in November, we need to unite right now. pic.twitter.com/hr2SBsfOlQ — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) December 16, 2021

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” Jackson, a Democrat, said. “Cheri Beasley has served this state honorably for over two decades and has always fought for justice. She’ll be a great U.S. Senator for North Carolina.

According to his announcement, Jackson held a town hall in all 100 N.C. counties in 100 days.

North Carolina’s current U.S. senators are Republicans Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

