First Alert Forecast: another run at record highs...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday! Your First Alert Forecast features record-challenging warmth for Friday and Saturday with daily temperatures deep in the 70s to locally around 80. The records for Wilmington are 79 for for both days. Skies will stock sun, a variety of clouds, and even a stray shower or occasional fog bank in this period.

Expect overnight lows to dip barely into the 50s through Saturday night. Our next shot of substantial rain arrives Sunday with odds for a drenching shower around 50% during the day.

Following the front, Temperatures take a dive and rain odds spike again in your seven-day forecast, which takes you to the day after Christmas. Catch it here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Extend your outlook deeper with a ten-day forecast for wherever your holiday plans take you, on your WECT Weather App.

