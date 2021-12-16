First Alert Forecast: 70 degree temperatures and warming up...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with yet another bright and dry start to the day across the Cape Fear Region. Mostly sunny skies accompanied by warm breezes out the south should push temperatures into the warm lower and middle 70s in the afternoon.

Your First Alert Forecast features record-challenging warmth for Friday and Saturday with daily temperatures deep in the 70s to locally around 80. Skies will stock sun, a variety of clouds, and even a stray shower or occasional fog bank in this period.

Temperatures take a dive and rain odds spike in your seven-day forecast. Catch it here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook deeper all the way through Christmas Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

