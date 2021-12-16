Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: 70 degree temperatures and warming up...

By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with yet another bright and dry start to the day across the Cape Fear Region. Mostly sunny skies accompanied by warm breezes out the south should push temperatures into the warm lower and middle 70s in the afternoon.

Your First Alert Forecast features record-challenging warmth for Friday and Saturday with daily temperatures deep in the 70s to locally around 80. Skies will stock sun, a variety of clouds, and even a stray shower or occasional fog bank in this period.

Temperatures take a dive and rain odds spike in your seven-day forecast. Catch it here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook deeper all the way through Christmas Day with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI releases identities of three people involved in Pender Co. deputy-involved shooting
Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were...
Governor offers reward for information in Chadbourn murders
The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.
File photo of police lights
12-year-old among 6 shot in stolen vehicle in Durham, police say
(Source: Gray News)
Man killed in stabbing in Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Dec. 15, 2021
First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm for mid-December
Near record highs possible in the coming days
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Dec. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Dec. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Dec. 15, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Dec. 15, 2021
First Alert Forecast: tumultuous temperatures before Christmas