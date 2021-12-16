Senior Connect
CCSO: Pursuit starts in Tabor City, ends in wreck in Horry County

Christina Marie Manuel Hernandez
Christina Marie Manuel Hernandez(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A law enforcement pursuit which started Tuesday in Columbus County came to an end when the suspect wrecked in Horry County, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release states that vice-narcotics investigators where conducting surveillance in “high crime areas of Tabor City” when they watched a red pickup truck driven by Christina Marie Manuel Hernandez leave one of these areas.

The sheriff’s office said when it attempted to stop the vehicle, the truck failed to stop and a pursuit began.

“During the pursuit, Hernandez attempted to strike an investigator’s vehicle, while continuing to flee into South Carolina,” the news release states. “The pursuit continued, Horry County Police Department becoming lead vehicle. Hernandez wrecked into a ditch but was able to drive out and continued fleeing. The pursuit continued for approximately 20 minutes, until a Loris police officer successfully deployed stop sticks, flattening the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle wrecked into the median of US 701, just outside the Loris city limits.

“Hernandez fled the vehicle on foot. However, Horry County Deputies and Columbus County Investigators successfully apprehended her.”

She was taken into custody by the Horry County Police Department and charged for reckless driving, failing to stop for a blue light, and possessing less than one gram of cocaine.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Hernandez for felony flee to elude and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

