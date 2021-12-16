Senior Connect
Boil advisory in place for portion of Lake Waccamaw

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory is in place for some Lake Waccamaw Water System customers due to a leaking water main near 1606 Lakeshore Drive.

The advisory is issued from the corner of Pecan Lane and includes the following streets: Maple Street, Pine Street, Birch Street, Elm Street, Bartram Lane, Jefferson Road, Creek Ridge Road, Council Ave., Lakewood Drive, Myrtle Drive and Bella Coola Road.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

