Wilmington Hotel and Spa proposal to be heard by technical review committee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the New Hanover County Technical Review Committee will hear a proposal Wednesday to build a hotel and spa on the west bank of the Cape Fear River.

The request is being brought forth by Frank Braxton PLA, on behalf of Holdings of TCM Inc, to build a 100-foot tall building between the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and the battleship USS North Carolina.

The entire property is a FEMA floodplain, and has sparked flooding and environmental concerns, however the land is already zoned regional business, which allows hotels.

If the Wilmington Hotel and Spa passes the technical review committee, developers can essentially get started on the structure without holding any public hearings or going before the county planning board or the commissioners.

