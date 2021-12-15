Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Hotel and Spa proposal to be heard by technical review committee

Wilmington Hotel and Spa
Wilmington Hotel and Spa(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the New Hanover County Technical Review Committee will hear a proposal Wednesday to build a hotel and spa on the west bank of the Cape Fear River.

The request is being brought forth by Frank Braxton PLA, on behalf of Holdings of TCM Inc, to build a 100-foot tall building between the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and the battleship USS North Carolina.

Wilmington Hotel and Spa proposed for west bank of the Cape Fear River

The entire property is a FEMA floodplain, and has sparked flooding and environmental concerns, however the land is already zoned regional business, which allows hotels.

If the Wilmington Hotel and Spa passes the technical review committee, developers can essentially get started on the structure without holding any public hearings or going before the county planning board or the commissioners.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.
(Source: Gray News)
Man killed in stabbing in Wilmington
Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Man charged with attempted murder in November shooting on Market St.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.
N.C. 211 widening to begin early next year
Bernard Massenburg
Man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes being considered for parole

Latest News

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a vehicle break-in...
Sheriff’s office asking for help in connection to break-in, firearm theft
Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were...
Governor offers reward for information in Chadbourn murders
Southport will use state funds to stabilize its waterfront with revetments
Southport will use state funds to stabilize its waterfront with revetments
Southport will use state funds to stabilize its waterfront using revetments
Southport will use state funds to stabilize its waterfront with revetments