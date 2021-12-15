Sheriff’s office asking for help in connection to break-in, firearm theft

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a motor vehicle break-in and the theft of a gun.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released pictures of people and a vehicle it is trying to identify in connection to a incident at 2409 Briar Cliff Circle on Nov. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Benson at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submit anonymously here.

NHSO Case # 2021-08809 Crime: B&E Motor Vehicle, Larceny of Firearm Location: 2409 Briar Cliff Circle Date of Offense:... Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

