Sheriff’s office asking for help in connection to break-in, firearm theft
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a motor vehicle break-in and the theft of a gun.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released pictures of people and a vehicle it is trying to identify in connection to a incident at 2409 Briar Cliff Circle on Nov. 27.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Benson at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submit anonymously here.
