NHC Sheriff’s Office hosts “Make-A-Child-Smile” event

Children gather around Santa Claus at a Make a Child Smile event. (File Photo)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Make-A-Child-Smile toy event Tuesday evening at Murrayville Elementary School.

At the event, deputies were handing out toys to kids following their annual collection and distribution.

“I’m very thankful, because they didn’t have to do it you know but they took the time out of their day to go and shop for strangers, and I don’t even know if the people that shopped are here — and if they are here I would like to say thank you,” said Adrianna Bryant, whose daughter received gifts.

Leading up to the holidays, School Resource Officers (SROs) asked each school to which they are assigned to make a list of some needy families.

The Sheriff’s Office employees, alongside local businesses, shopped for and donated toys to those families’ children.

To add more smiles, Santa arrived on a NHC fire truck, and kids got their pictures taken with him.

Deputies helped carry out the bags of toys to their cars.

