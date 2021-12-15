Senior Connect
New Hanover High’s Nobles named SE Region Teacher of the Year

Abbey Nobles, an English teacher at New Hanover High School, has been named the Southeast Region Teacher of the Year.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Abbey Nobles, an English teacher at New Hanover High School, has been named the Southeast Region Teacher of the Year.

“Mrs. Nobles is a teacher who truly meets students where they are.” said Superintendent Dr. Foust. “Her classroom is a welcoming environment for all students. Her lessons are carefully crafted to make personal connections with students and the curriculum.”

Nobles will compete with eight other educators from across the state for North Carolina Teacher of the Year honors. The N.C. Teacher of the Year will be named in the spring.

Nobles is a graduate of UNCW and holds degrees in English with a concentration in Secondary Education and International Studies with a Spanish minor.

She has been a teacher for six years, all at New Hanover High School.

