First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm for mid-December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Wednesday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with yet another dry ending to the day across the Cape Fear Region. Breezes ought to continue to be gentle and clear skies should keep temperatures in the 50s for your evening plans before diving into the 40s overnight.

Your First Alert Forecast features even warmer weather for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with daily temperatures deep in the 70s to locally around 80. Skies will stock sun, a variety of clouds, and even a stray shower or occasional fog bank in this period.

Temperatures take a dive and rain odds spike in your seven-day forecast. Catch it here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook deeper all the way to Christmas Eve with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

