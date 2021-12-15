Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: tumultuous temperatures before Christmas

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with yet another dry day across the Cape Fear Region. Breezes ought to be gentle and plentiful sunshine should support temperatures swelling to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Your First Alert Forecast features even warmer weather for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with daily temperatures deep in the 70s to locally around 80. Skies will stock sun, a variety of clouds, and even a stray shower or occasional fog bank in this period.

Temperatures take a dive and rain odds spike in your seven-day forecast. Catch it here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or! Customize your location and extend your outlook deeper all the way to Christmas Eve with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.
(Source: Gray News)
Man killed in stabbing in Wilmington
Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Man charged with attempted murder in November shooting on Market St.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.
N.C. 211 widening to begin early next year
Bernard Massenburg
Man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes being considered for parole

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Dec. 14, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Dec. 14, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Dec. 14, 2021
First Alert Forecast: steady warming through week’s end
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 14, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: steady warming...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 14, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Dec. 14, 2021