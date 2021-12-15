Senior Connect
Family Promise receives donated home to help homeless family

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Family Promise of Lower Cape Fear received a new home donated by Clayton on Tuesday to support its mission to help families facing homelessness in the Wilmington area.

The new Clayton Built® home will be located near the nonprofit’s day center and will be used in Family Promises’ Grace housing program, which is a temporary accommodation meant to bridge the gap from homelessness to permanent housing by offering structure, case management, and in some cases, education and training.

“We are dedicated to helping as many families as we can in our area as they work towards housing stability,” said Family Promise of Lower Cape Fear Executive Director Anne Best. “This new home, Hope House, allows us to expand our housing program to assist even more families each year.”

This is the second donated home they have received this year and the 11th donation overall. The pre-built home is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with efficient appliances and features like increased insulation and a smart thermostat.

Over the past year, the organization has served 584 families at risk of homelessness, including 1,463 children.

Clayton Homes of Shallotte, partnered with Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear to complete the project.

