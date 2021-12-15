Senior Connect
Carolina Beach swears in new council members, fills vacant seat

By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New leaders have taken their seats in Carolina Beach after winning municipal elections in November.

Lynn Barbee took the oath to become the new mayor. He served two years on town council before running for the office. He succeeded Leann Pierce, who decided not to run for re-election; instead, running for New Hanover County commissioner.

Former Mayor Joe Benson also joined the council on Tuesday night, along with Mike Hoffer.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Deb LeCompte to fill the remaining two years of Barbee’s vacant council seat.

