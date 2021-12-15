Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Commissioner: ‘The county is in the center of the eye of climate change’

Commissioner Rob Zapple joined other elected and community leaders in calling for stronger clean car standards
By Carole Wirszyla
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Area leaders, clean air advocates and national security experts recently announced a push for clean transportation and called upon North Carolina’s leaders to support a move toward zero pollution vehicles.

In an interview with County Commissioner Rob Zapple, WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski asked why this is important.

“New Hanover County is already in the center of climate change,” he said. “It’s happening to us and it’s already costing us millions of dollars.”

He said it can be seen in the Wilmington downtown area.

“We have over 100 days now of what’s called, ‘sunny-day flooding’ — over by the Battle Ship in the parking lot and on Water Street, you often see anywhere from six inches to two feet of water that’s coming in — over 100 days,” said Zapple. “That’s all a portion of what’s happening with climate change.”

He said that on a regular basis the county sees five to seven inches of rain coming in from unnamed storms. When combined with King Tides, it causes severe erosion of the New Hanover County coastline which takes away protection from properties, businesses and lives.

“We have to keep those beaches renourished,” said Zapple, who said that was because of climate change.

As carbon emissions are linked climate change, Zapple said leaders are pushing to make clean car standards stronger, but support from the federal and state level is needed.

He said initiatives and programs brought down from the state and federal level can be enacted here to reduce greenhouse gases.

Zapple talked about the new Toyota plant coming to Greensboro that will manufacture electric car batteries and noted that green energy is creating jobs.

He said that locally, individuals need to be more aware of green energy and, when affordable, make the shift toward electric vehicles. Zapple also encouraged people to get informed about wind power initiatives off the coast of North Carolina.

“When you can support it, please do so as we transition to lessen our carbon footprint.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender...
SBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.
(Source: Gray News)
Man killed in stabbing in Wilmington
Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Man charged with attempted murder in November shooting on Market St.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.
N.C. 211 widening to begin early next year
Bernard Massenburg
Man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes being considered for parole

Latest News

Flu vaccine.
Doctors push for everyone to get flu vaccine amid rising cases
City and county leaders want to move forward with $50 million housing bond and sales tax increase
Dr. Mandy Cohen
Dr. Cohen discusses her biggest regret as secretary of NCDHHS
Abbey Nobles, an English teacher at New Hanover High School, has been named the Southeast...
New Hanover High’s Nobles named SE Region Teacher of the Year