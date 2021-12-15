Senior Connect
12-year-old among 6 shot in stolen vehicle in Durham, police say

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jeff Reeves
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a group of six youths were in a stolen vehicle when they were shot early Monday – two of them fatally.

A 19-year-old, Isaiah Carrington of Durham, along with a 15-year-old girl, were killed in the shooting that occurred just after 3 a.m. Monday on Mathison Street, police said.

Durham Public Schools identified the 15-year-old as Ariuna Cotton, a Hillside High School student.

Carrington was a former Northern High and Performance Learning Center student, DPS said.

The other shooting victims are a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy.

One of these victims remains in critical condition.

“Other DPS students were injured in this incident. To protect their privacy and safety, and to ensure the integrity of the Durham Police Department’s investigation, DPS cannot release or confirm any information related to these students including their names and schools,” the district said.

A 15-year-old boy was also in the car at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

The group was in a Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen from a location in Durham on Dec. 12, police said.

Durham police said the shooting does not appear to be a random incident.

No suspect information has been released.

The mayor, police chief, and several other leaders held a joint briefing at Durham police headquarters Monday afternoon but said it was too early in the investigation to talk about specifics, including a motive.

CBS 17′s Steve Sbraccia asked Durham police chief Patrice Andrews how many involved in the incident are known to the police.

“I don’t have that information and it’s not relevant,” she said during Mondy’s press conference.

Sbraccia wanted to know why it isn’t relevant.

The chief replied again, “I don’t have that information.

