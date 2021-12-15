100-year-old WWII veteran gets COVID-19 booster at Wilmington VA Clinic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Less than two percent of World War Two veterans are still alive with hundreds dying every day. One veteran from Wilmington is making sure he can stick around a while longer.

Aaron Jones is no stranger to bravery.

“I landed on June 13 and stayed until the end,” said Jones, a World War II veteran who served in Europe. “It took us two days to get to the battle of the bulge, so we missed the first two days.”

At 100-years-old, Jones is one of the oldest veterans to get his booster shot against COVID-19 at the Wilmington VA Clinic. When the question came up of whether or not he’d get the shot, he didn’t hesitate.

“When the polio vaccines came out, I took my family and we got all the shots they gave,” said Jones. “I see no problem taking shots. I feel good about it.”

Hospital staff members say he’s an inspiration.

“To see some of our older veterans come back in here and get protected and still be vaccinated and benefit from the VA, it uplifts the folks that work here and it uplifts the other veterans that see that,” said the clinic’s associate chief of staff Dr. Richard Trotter. “This is why I do this. This is why I come to work every day.’”

If you ask Jones, he’s just doing what he’s always done: serving his country.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of. I think it’s wonderful to have it available,” said Jones.

