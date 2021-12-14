Woman wins brand new car with $10 raffle ticket

Senior Connect
Woman claims brand new car at D&E Mitsubishi of Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Fort Washington, MD won a brand new car with a $10 ticket from the 3rd annual “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle held in Wilmington in December.

Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) announced the winners earlier this week, and Bonnie Williams claimed first prize Tuesday morning from D & E Mitsubishi of Wilmington.

The prize, a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, fully loaded, tags and title included, is valued at more than $17,000, and includes oil changes for life.

The prize for second place was $1,000 and third place, $500.

With a purchase of a $10 raffle ticket, the annual charity event not only gave individuals a chance to win a brand new 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, but also created a funding stream for nonprofits that participated by becoming a raffle ticket distributor,” said executive director of Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place Daryl Dockery. “The goal is simply to help people, give back to the community, and make a difference — especially with youth.”

Dockery said the raffle raised over $11,000, which will go to providing meals and activities for kids in their youth programs.

If you’re a non-profit and wish to become a future raffle ticket distributor, help sell raffle tickets, and raise funds for your own service project needs, please call Daryl Dockery at 910.392.6007 or visit nc-wraap.com

