Weller’s Wheels 2021 bike drive is a huge success

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a full day of rallying the public Friday December 10, the Weller’s Wheels bike drive will be able to give bikes to over 500 children this Christmas.

In the Salvation Army warehouse, there are bikes in every nook and cranny, and more are being assembled at a different location.

Major Connie Morris of the Salvation Army of Cape Fear said over 500 bikes were donated along with hundreds of toys.

Requests for bikes and toys were submitted to the Salvation Army ahead of the drive.

“What happens is mom or dad requests a toy, a specific toy or bike and we take that list and we put that with that child,” said Morris. “Then on December 16, mom or dad is going to come by and pick that up, put it in their car and off they go.”

Volunteers were working hard Monday to make sure children get just what they want for Christmas.

“The volunteers are so cognizant of helping these kids and making sure they get exactly what they want for Christmas, it’s amazing,” said Morris. “And then some will bring their youth group or their children — and seeing teenagers and young people picking out for children is fantastic. It’s awful funny too.”

