Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry to run reduced schedule on Christmas

(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry will operate on an alternate schedule over the Christmas holiday:

Dec. 25

From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke, Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach and Currituck-Knotts Island ferries also will have alternate schedules over the holidays:

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach: Dec. 24-25: From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Hatteras-Ocracoke: Dec. 24-25: From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight. From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Currituck-Knotts Island: Closed Christmas Day

All other North Carolina ferry routes will operate on their regular schedules over the Christmas holidays.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

