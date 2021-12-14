SBI called in to investigate deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Pender County.
The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. A news release states that no deputies were injured.
WECT has reached out to the SBI and the sheriff’s office for more information.
We have a crew at the scene.
