Man sentenced to prison for attempting to rob gas station at knifepoint

Suspect in attempted robbery
Suspect in attempted robbery(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man, who pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a gas station while armed with a knife in 2019, has been sentenced.

Saadeh Suleiman Saadeh
Saadeh Suleiman Saadeh(NHCSO)

Saadeh Suleiman Saadeh, 54, was sentenced to 44-65 months in prison Monday.

Saadeh was arrested in January 2020 in connection to an incident at the Buy and Go, located at 808 North College Road, on Dec. 5, 2019.

He entered the store at around 2:30 a.m., pulled out a knife and demanded money from a clerk. When the clerk refused, Saadeh fled the scene without any cash.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Saadeh pleaded guilty to attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in June but sentencing was delayed due to a health issue.

“In light of his health conditions, Judge Gorham also ordered advanced supervised release, which will give him the opportunity to complete programs while incarcerated that could reduce his sentence,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Saadeh also was ordered to pay court costs, fines, and fees in the amount of $2,110.

