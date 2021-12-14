Senior Connect
Man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes being considered for parole

Bernard Massenburg
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sex crimes in New Hanover County is being considered for parole, according to the N.C. Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

Bernard Massenburg, 55, was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual offense, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of attempted first-degree sexual offense on Oct. 15, 1984.

Massenburg is being considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).

MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

According to the Department of Public Safety website, Massenburg has been cited for 38 infractions while in prison.

