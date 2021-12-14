Man killed in stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The victim of a stabbing has died, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Park Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

“When officers arrived they located a 62-year-old male lying on the side of the road suffering from stab wounds,” a WPD news released states. “The victim was rushed to NHRMC by EMS where he later passed away from his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld due to family notification.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.

