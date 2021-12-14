Man charged with attempted murder in November shooting on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged a man in connection to a shooting on Market Street last month.

Jabar Ballard (WPD)

Jabar Armien Ballard, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

On Nov. 30, police responded to the 3000 block of Market Street after a ShotSpotter notification. One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

