Man charged with attempted murder in November shooting on Market St.

Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the...
Tuesday evening around 7:10 p.m WPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 3000 block of Market Street in Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged a man in connection to a shooting on Market Street last month.

Jabar Ballard
Jabar Ballard(WPD)

Jabar Armien Ballard, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

On Nov. 30, police responded to the 3000 block of Market Street after a ShotSpotter notification. One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

